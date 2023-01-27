ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno suffers several broken bones in motorcycle accident

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
Just two months after Jay Leno was burned in a garage fire, the comedian said he has several broken bones due to a motorcycle accident.

According to Today.com , Leno has a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps as a result of the accident.

The incident happened just two months after a fire erupted in Leno's garage while he was working on his vintage cars. Leno said on Jan. 17 he noticed the smell of leaking gas while riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle.

Leno decided to turn down a side street and cut through a parking lot. What he didn't notice was a man had strung wire across the parking lot without a flag hanging from it. He said he didn't see it until it was too late.

That wire, he said, knocked him off the bike.

Today said Leno chose to keep this accident quiet because of all the media attention he received after he was burned in November.

