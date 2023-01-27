Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 players blast “stupid” decision to reset DMZ progress for Season 2
Warzone 2’s DMZ players have lashed out at the devs following news their progress will be reset with the upcoming Season 2, calling it a “truly baffling” move. Earlier this year, Warzone 2 fans bashed “pointless” DMZ missions, describing them as simply not worth the effort. Time-consuming missions often offer rewards like contraband weapons.
Warzone 2 glitch lets players use Jailer’s minigun in Gulag
A Warzone 2 player stumbled across a way to steal the jailer’s minigun and respawn with the devastating weapon. Warzone 2 introduced a new Gulag system, changing the format from 1v1 to 2v2. Players voiced concern when they got their first glimpse of the new Gulag during Call of Duty Next, and the final product failed to sway public opinion.
Overwatch 2 players mock dwindling viewership as game struggles without Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players have taken to Twitter to point out the game’s struggling viewership without the enticement of Twitch drops to lure in potential viewers. Overwatch 2 is nearing the end of its second season, with the release of Rammattra and the new map Shambali Monastery, it’s maintained the game with enough content to keep players playing week over week.
Overwatch 2 Competitive changes revealed: UI, ranked wins, matchmaking, more
The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed a plethora of changes coming to Competitive at the beginning of Season 3, mid-way through and at the start of Season 4. Players from all ranks have been critical of Overwatch 2’s ranked system since launch with the matchmaker frequently creating what they perceive to be uneven games with Bronze gamers going up against Grand Masters.
Warzone 2 & MW2 Jan 30 update: Revive Pistol removal, bug fixes, Ashika Island teaser
A new January 30 update dropped for Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 that comes with bug fixes, removal of the Revive Pistol, and the new Resurgence Map teased. As players await Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Raven Software has come out with a new update on Jan 30 aiming to fix bugs and tease the upcoming Warzone 2 map.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Apex Legends dev confirms even more anti-cheat improvements coming in Season 16
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that “even more” anti-cheat improvements are coming in Season 16 as players have been demanding more updates. With Season 16 of Apex Legends on the horizon, it’s safe to say the community is excited for the next fresh batch of content scheduled to arrive in February.
Warzone 2 pro sets $100,000 challenge for devs to complete Nuke contract
Warzone 2 pro Futives was not happy with Infinity Ward after failing to complete the nuke quest during a 19-hour stream, issueing a $100,000 challenge to the devs. Futives is one of the best Warzone 2 players around but his nearly day-long chase for a nuke took some unlucky twists and turns.
Overwatch 2 players slam Sojourn ‘special treatment’ in balance patches
Overwatch 2 players are urging Blizzard to step in with a substantial nerf for Sojourn, hinting that the hero may be getting special treatment after coming on top even after balance patches. Since its release, Blizzard has rolled out balance patches in an attempt to keep things fair and in...
League of Legends 2023 patch schedule: All LoL updates & changes coming in Season 13
League of Legends Season 13 is now underway across 2023, which brings a whole bunch of new champions, reworks, champion nerfs and buffs, and more. Here are the dates and patch notes for every update in Season 13. The 13th season of League of Legends has begun and with it...
WoW Dragonflight players discover underwater Easter eggs after patch 10.0.5
World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have discovered a change in one of the underwater areas after patch 10.0.5 – and have been left speculating about what it could mean. In the massive online world of WoW, thousands of players traverse the world of Azeroth leveling up their characters and finding new things along their journey.
Modern Warfare 2 player stunned as he’s killed by a door in tournament finals
A team of aspiring Call of Duty pros were left stunned after a door killed their teammate in the finals of a Modern Warfare 2 tournament. Modern Warfare 2 has not been without its weird bugs and glitches since launching towards the end of 2022, whether it be in multiplayer, DMZ, or Warzone 2.
Hacked Pokemon plague Scarlet & Violet surprise trades despite promised crackdown
Despite The Pokemon Company’s warning against using “illegally modified data,” Scarlet & Violet’s surprise trades are riddled with hacked Pokemon, items, and Shinies. On November 11, 2022, The Pokemon Company issued a statement on their official Japanese website, explaining actions being taken against hacked Pokemon. “We have confirmed that some users are playing the ‘Pokemon’ series and ‘Pokémon HOME’ using illegally modified data,” TPCi stated, followed by a list of repercussions for offenders.
CSGO’s player count keeps growing despite no updates from Valve
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive officially turned 10 years old last year, but, despite its legacy status, the game continues to gain players and bring old ones back – even as Valve goes months without any major updates. CS:GO has always been exceptionally popular, and as the leading shooter available on...
Dead Space fans blown away by new details
Dead Space’s remake is being praised by fans with positive reviews as players continue to find new and intricate details within it. EA, the developer who created the original Dead Space back in 2008, has released a new remake of the game that has fans applauding the new details. The horror game has been a huge success, with updated graphics making it more immersive than ever.
Apex Legends players all want same thing after Mobile game shutdown
Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down in May 2023 and Apex Legends players are all saying the same thing after the news broke. The popular battle-royale game Apex Legends only came over to mobile in 2022, making the decision to cut it a surprising one for members of the community.
Warzone 2 players delighted as “overpowered” Birdseye perk removed
The Warzone 2 developers have made the popular decision to remove the Birdseye perk and Revive pistol while fixing game-breaking bugs. Warzone 2 introduced a new perk system, restricting players to a choice between different preset perk packages. Unfortunately, bugs prevented the system from working as intended. Infinity Ward backtracked...
Where to find Torkoal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a ton of powerful Fire-type Pokemon for trainers to use, like Generation 3’s Coal Pokemon: Torkoal. Here’s how players can find this fire tortoise around the Paldea region. With 400 Pokemon for trainers to find around the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet...
FIFA 23 title update 7: Corner kick positioning, improved offside calls, more
FIFA 23 announced an upcoming title update 7 that addresses transfer market glitches, corner kick player positioning, and improves referee logic. Team of the Year usually provides one of the most memorable experiences of the year for FIFA fans, but bugs have marred FIFA 23’s promo. A glitch awarded players the incorrect version of TOTY Courtois, and bugged packs gave users World Cup players.
Shotzzy & Scump call out “scumbag” CDL pros over secret audio setting
Shotzzy and Scump discussed the state of the Call of Duty League during ta January 29 watch party and the SMGs didn’t hold back on the state of MW2’s audio and the pros that are abusing a secret setting. During the first match of January 29’s CDL Major...
