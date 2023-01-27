Read full article on original website
Michc
3d ago
not surprising the blue states love to support big pharma and push drugs on our newborns unlike red states
Reply
5
Related
njspotlightnews.org
NJ autism rates soar, straining services
A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
High retirement and turnover rates: NJ’s nursing future looks dire
👩⚕️ The turnover rate for LPNs in New Jersey was an alarming 50% in 2021. 👩⚕️ More than 6% of RNs in the state plan to leave the profession in the next two years. 👩⚕️ More students need to enroll in nursing...
Experts say this is the movie that best represents New Jersey
We have a rich New Jersey history in the cinema, and now a major publication has determined the movie that best represents New Jersey. First, we have to wrap our heads around exactly what that means. What are the criteria for a movie that well represents a state?. Here is...
headynj.com
Science & Engineering Opportunities in The New Jersey Cannabis Industry
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the job opportunities available to professionals in the field. The Garden State is known to many for its tech firms, pharmaceutical and energy giants, shipping ports, world-class hospitals, and medical practices. Now, the state is positioning itself as a hub of innovation in the cannabis industry. Opportunities in science & engineering are everywhere in the cannabis industry if you look in the right places.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Beware — Candy scam targets NJ college students
💲 Scam targets college students in New Jersey - promising easy money. 🔴 FTC warns about sharp rise in these types of crimes. What a great deal. Especially for New Jersey college kids who may be struggling to make ends meet. Cadbury Chocolate will pay you $600 per...
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
Don’t say it: 6 NJ words or phrases that should be banned indefinitely
New Jersey is an interesting place to live. There are so many things that make us unique and make living in the Garden State simply amazing. But then there are things that drive us absolutely nuts. And usually, it's words or phrases spoken by people who don't even live here.
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
Why whale deaths are dividing environmentalists — and firing up Tucker Carlson
Since December, at least nine whales have been stranded on beaches in New Jersey and New York.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Autism rates have tripled among children under 8, study finds
The study looked at kids in New York and New Jersey over a span of 16 years.
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Where to get New Jersey’s most amazing chicken parmigiana in 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
Brutal footage of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis erodes trust, faith in N.J., officials say
Politicians and law enforcement officials across New Jersey stood united Friday night in their condemnation of the five Tennessee police officers charged with murder in the violent beating death of Tyre Nichols — video footage of which was released earlier in the evening. “We are horrified,” Gov. Phil Murphy...
N.J. reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; 4 counties have ‘high’ levels of virus, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,637 COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths. Those numbers were offset by some promising news: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the number of counties it considers to have ‘high’ community levels of COVID-19 from seven to four Friday.
fox5ny.com
Tyre Nichols: Protesters demanding justice gather across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - Protesters gathered across New York and New Jersey Satuday following the release Friday of body cam video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols. A rally was held at noon in Newark at the Lincoln statue located at 12 Springfield Ave. In New York City, a...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 6