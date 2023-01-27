As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the job opportunities available to professionals in the field. The Garden State is known to many for its tech firms, pharmaceutical and energy giants, shipping ports, world-class hospitals, and medical practices. Now, the state is positioning itself as a hub of innovation in the cannabis industry. Opportunities in science & engineering are everywhere in the cannabis industry if you look in the right places.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO