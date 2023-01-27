ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 6

Michc
3d ago

not surprising the blue states love to support big pharma and push drugs on our newborns unlike red states

Reply
5
Related
njspotlightnews.org

NJ autism rates soar, straining services

A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
NEW JERSEY STATE
headynj.com

Science & Engineering Opportunities in The New Jersey Cannabis Industry

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the job opportunities available to professionals in the field. The Garden State is known to many for its tech firms, pharmaceutical and energy giants, shipping ports, world-class hospitals, and medical practices. Now, the state is positioning itself as a hub of innovation in the cannabis industry. Opportunities in science & engineering are everywhere in the cannabis industry if you look in the right places.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy