Roswell, GA

Arnold Mill Road closed due to crash

By Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago

Arnold Mill Road is closed near Mountain Road due to an accident involving a damaged telephone pole, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office reported the crash at 9:07 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the car that hit the power pole had non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

"According to the power company, repairs to the damaged power pole will likely take most of the day," sheriff's office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said.

The road will remain completely closed while repairs are made.

Utility crews estimate Arnold Mill Road will be open again at about 8 p.m., Baker said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

