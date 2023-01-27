ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card scams on the increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of people are falling for gift card scams. An AARP survey found one-in-three adults said they or someone they know had been asked to purchase a gift card to make a payment or claim a prize. One in four adults who were contacted reported...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Black-capped chickadee's spring song rings on year's coldest day

MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's smallest and toughest birds just so happens to also be one of our first signs of spring. In January, a noticeable new sound can be heard across forests, neighborhoods and prairies. The unique call that comes from a black-capped chickadee. All year they can be...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife

VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment

LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
WISCONSIN STATE

