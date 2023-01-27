ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Human Rights Watch urges investigation of alleged use of land mines by Ukraine

KYIV — A human rights group says it has documented "numerous cases" of Ukrainian forces firing land mines into territory that was controlled at the time by Russia. In a new report, Human Rights Watch suggests that Ukraine scattered so-called petal mines in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium. Petal mines are prohibited under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, of which Ukraine is a signatory, because of their ability to indiscriminately maim and kill.
