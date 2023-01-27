ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2xdk_0kTQArkn00

Josh Gattis’ Miami tenure lasted all of one season.

The school announced Friday that it had fired Gattis. He served as Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2022 after joining from Michigan.

Gattis was hired by coach Mario Cristobal after Cristobal left Oregon to become Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in 2022 and finished two games worse than they did in 2021 under Manny Diaz.

The offense took a massive step back too. Miami scored 34 points per game in 2021 and scored just 23 a game in 2022. The Hurricanes also averaged just 5.3 yards per play after 6.2 yards per play in 2021.

QB Tyler Van Dyke had a promising freshman season in 2021 with nearly 3,000 yards and 25 TDs and just six interceptions in 10 games. He threw for just 1,835 yards in nine games in 2022 with 10 TDs and five interceptions.

Gattis’ future with the program was a source of speculation in recent weeks and his firing comes as little surprise. It also means that Miami is in the market for an offensive coordinator along with Michigan and Alabama. Coincidentally, those are Gattis’ previous two employers.

Gattis spent three seasons with the Wolverines before coming to Miami and won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the country in 2021 as Michigan made the College Football Playoff.

Before his stint at Michigan, Gattis was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018. He came to Alabama after spending four seasons at Penn State.

The 2022 season is already a big one for Cristobal and the Hurricanes. He was hired from Oregon to help boost Miami back into the upper tier of college football. Instead, Miami ended the season with three losses in its final four games and lost those three contests to Florida State, Clemson and Pitt by a combined margin of 98 points.

According to Rivals' Canes Country, former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be a top candidate to replace Gattis. Arroyo worked with Cristobal at Oregon and was the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 2019 before becoming the Rebels' head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

2023 NFL draft order: Picks 1-29 are set after conference championship games

With the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the NFL Draft order is almost completely set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams are slotted in after they're eliminated. That means we already know where picks 1-29 will be in the first round, with only the last two picks to be decided in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eli Manning hopes Daniel Jones 'gets rewarded' by Giants for career year

Eli Manning wants the New York Giants to stick with Daniel Jones for the long haul. Manning told ESPN's Jordan Raanan this week he was "proud" of the fourth-year Giants quarterback following a season where Jones set career-high marks in competition percentage, passing yards and rushing yards and led New York to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Jones also turned the ball over just eight total times, his fewest in a season since the Giants drafted Jones ninth overall in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

A rational discussion about NFL referees

Editor's note: This column originally appeared in Read & Read, Yahoo Sports daily newsletter. You can subscribe here. Well, the Super Bowl is set, but all anyone seems to be talking about is the officiating from championship weekend. So let’s talk about the officiating … in a rational way.
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bills' thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy