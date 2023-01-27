ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Breaks Bones in ANOTHER Classic Vehicle Accident

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
MEGA/GC Images via Getty

Jay Leno might be cursed. After suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire while working on one of his classic cars in November, the 72-year-old TV host has revealed that he had another scary vintage vehicle accident this month. Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Leno said he was riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle on Jan. 17 when he was clotheslined by a wire strung across a parking lot that he didn’t see “until it was too late.” “I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” Leno told the Review-Journal in an article published Thursday. Then on Friday, Deadline dropped a story saying that CNBC is planning to drop Jay Leno’s Garage . A source told the outlet that the network doesn’t plan to renew the car show, which has been on the air for seven seasons.

