Very casual interview like other reports have said. The student didn’t give really any info about themselves. I just went into my story from childhood to present day. No real traditional interview questions at all other than once I said that I had direct reports I was asked, “Have you ever had to give negative feedback? How did you handle it?”
The interview was very laid back. The Adcom was friendly and laid back. She started out with the basics questions; Tell me about yourself (walk me through your resume), why an MBA, and why Kenan-Flagler. We then moved into the behavioral questions. The one that caught me off guard was speaking about a time where your team failed due to another person. All in all I could tell through this interview that the school lives up to their friendly/not cut throat reputation.
