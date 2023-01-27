The interview was very laid back. The Adcom was friendly and laid back. She started out with the basics questions; Tell me about yourself (walk me through your resume), why an MBA, and why Kenan-Flagler. We then moved into the behavioral questions. The one that caught me off guard was speaking about a time where your team failed due to another person. All in all I could tell through this interview that the school lives up to their friendly/not cut throat reputation.

8 HOURS AGO