Ashtabula County, OH

Cleveland.com

60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224

State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
BOARDMAN, OH
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges

An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
NILES, OH

