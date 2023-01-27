Read full article on original website
Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m.
Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz
Officers were called around 2:30 Sunday morning on reports of a large crowd inside the store.
60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
Troopers chase stolen vehicle from Elyria to Cleveland; 3 people arrested
A chase involving Elyria Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrests of three people who fled from a traffic stop in Elyria in a stolen vehicle and fled to Cleveland.
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
Traffic is heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon.
Crash delays weekend traffic on Route 11
A portion of State Route 11 has been closed after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
Niles man sentenced following report from concerned neighbor
Police arrested a father Friday after he repeatedly grabbed his son and shouted at his children, according to a police report.
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224
State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
Collision involving city salt truck closed road in Trumbull Co.
A road was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a truck from a local road department crew.
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
Man dies after being run over by snow plow
A man is dead after being hit by a snowplow Monday morning.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
6-month-old twin baby boy dies 1 month after being found safe at Dayton Airport following being kidnapped in a stolen car, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 30, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. One of the six-month-old twin boys who was found safe in December after being kidnapped in a stolen car has...
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
