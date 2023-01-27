Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Michelle McCool Says She Wasn’t Lying About Not Getting Called For Royal Rumble Match
Michelle McCool is regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, who paved the way for today’s superstars to claim opportunities that she and the locker room back then did not get. The Flawless superstar recently competed in the Royal Rumble match, after initially not being called to participate. However, McCool clarified that it was the WWE Universe who helped her get that opportunity. She also didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for the Royal Rumble.
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
Rhea Ripley Shows Off Her Battle Wounds The Day After 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble just concluded last night. The Premium Live Event turned out to be a massive success. Fans got to witness a lot of epic moments. The biggest talking point from the show was the ending, where Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns. People are still talking about it and what it means for The Bloodline going forward.
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following Dramatic Royal Rumble Bloodline Angle
The Royal Rumble event might be over, but it was the ending of the show was the biggest shocker. The main event of the card saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. Right after The Bloodline decimated the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, and now has sent out his first message following the incident.
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 after she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Tonight, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day finally got the first Royal Rumble win of her career. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was the second-last match on the card for...
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
Uncle Howdy Sends Strange Message To Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble
Uncle Howdy has been up to something ever since he made his presence felt during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure sent out a strange message to Alexa Bliss. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble tonight. Little...
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
WWE’s next premium live event is going down on February 18th in Quebec. With the road to WrestleMania heating up, you never know what can happen. It turns out that WWE has a big plan for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn became one of the biggest...
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
Why Lana Was Around WWE Royal Rumble This Weekend
CJ Perry is not around the wrestling business much these days, but her presence around the Royal Rumble raised some eyebrows. She even recorded a little video with Damian Priest, but nobody saw the former Ravishing Russian on the show. It turns out that she was only in town to visit.
WWE Botches Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s first run with WWE came to a unexpected end on November 4, 2021. Tonight, Nia Jax made her return to the company but that comeback wasn’t perfect. Nia Jax appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the 30th entrant. WWE messed up her comeback big time because they hit her music before the countdown.
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
