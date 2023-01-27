Colbert Says Letting Trump Back on Facebook Is Like Giving Jack the Ripper a Knife: ‘A Pretty Chill Dude’ Between Stabs (Video)

A one sided world filled with Dems that walk on water and do nothing but deflect. Their never wrong about anything because that's what they do, nothing. Man's been out of office for two years and they still complain. WTH.
ALLOWING colbert clown to remain in view of the public, is like a public abortion on Times Sq. preformed by NY'S mayor.
Companies like Facebook, Instagram And Google are having a mass exodus of people lose interest in them. Firings of people are staggering at this point. These companies realize as much as they hate Trump he brought people to the forum of these companies. They're not letting Trump on because they feel bad or b/c of freedom of speech,they're letting Trump on because they need money
Related
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
‘You Asked For It’: Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos
“Ranting like a deranged hobo”: Conservative says Trump’s Truth Social posts show “deterioration”
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Don Lemon Responds to Colbert Criticism Over 'Hoodie' Suit on CNN
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Trump Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Allegedly Broke into Bank Account of Rock Band Journey
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook
Stephen Colbert Spots Surest Sign Yet That George Santos Is Toast
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump’s Eulogy for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ on ‘Daily Show’
TheWrap
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 99