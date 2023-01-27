ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man wins $2M on scratch off lottery ticket

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYrO0_0kTQ83bf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PdXe_0kTQ83bf00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a scratch off lottery ticket.

The 53-year-old player purchased his winning Jackpot Millions ticket at Fast Track Gas Station located at 30953 Mound Road in Warren.

"I love playing the Lottery and I play a lot," said the player. "It was Christmas Eve and me and my wife decided to go out and purchase some tickets. When we got in the car after buying our tickets, I looked at the Jackpot Millions ticket and said to her: 'Winning $2 million would be life-changing!'"

The lucky played continued and said, "We started scratching our tickets when we got home, and when I saw I'd won the $2 million top prize, I was in shock! Winning this prize is truly life-changing."

He recently claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million and plans to pay bills with his winnings.

Each $20 Jackpot Millions ticket gives players a chance to win prizes that range from $20 to $2 million.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
