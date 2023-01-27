ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DeMar DeRozan On Owning Fake Jordan Shoes As A Kid: "The Jordan Was Spelled Wrong. They Was Everything To Me."

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXYdE_0kTQ7amA00

DeMar DeRozan owned fake Jordans as a child, but despite them looking different from the originals, they meant everything to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plkJf_0kTQ7amA00

Credit: Jamie Sabau/USA Today Sports

DeMar DeRozan has been something of a revelation since he joined the Chicago Bulls. The star was involved in MVP conversations for his performances last season and has averaged over 27 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists during his time with the team. Any star that goes to play for the Chicago Bulls has huge expectations, though the specter of Michael Jordan is impossible to shake off.

DeMar DeRozan , like everyone else, was a fan of Michael Jordan as a child. And for any young fan that idolized MJ, the ultimate basketball memento to own is a pair of his very cool Air Jordan sneakers. They are still some of the most popular shoes in the world, and their hype was even greater back in the day. But coming from humble origins, DeRozan's story with his pair of Jordans is a more interesting one.

DeMar DeRozan's Jordan Shoes As A Child Were Fakes, But It Didn't Matter To Him

Every branded item has knockoffs of them available. And for a large chunk of the population who cannot afford the real deal, they often have to settle for buying something that is not the real deal. DeMar DeRozan was no different, and he opened up on owning fake Jordan shoes in a clip shared by the Chicago Bulls account on Instagram.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“My first pair of Jordans was fake. They was some Jordan 13s. It didn’t even have the bubble on the side, it was crazy. They was everything to me, you know. You couldn’t tell me nothing. To me, the Jordan was spelled wrong, it was crazy… It gave me that feeling. It gave me what I needed to feel like I was close enough to having Jordans.”

As he grew through the ranks, DeMar DeRozan became good enough to buy his real pairs of Jordans, and after he made it to the NBA, there's probably not a single shoe he couldn't get if he wanted to. But the story shows that sometimes, it's not about actually owning something, it's about what it signifies. It's nothing short of an inspiration for every young fan who cannot afford branded merchandise or sneakers.

Comments / 9

 

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
