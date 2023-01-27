ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Couple's DIY Budget-Friendly Media Wall Is so Pinterest-Worthy

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

This may come as a surprise to some people, but there are folks out there that don’t like the trendy media walls that have been making their rounds on TikTok.

However, if you happen to fit into the opposite category and want to try to DIY a media wall in your own space, perhaps use this quick video from TikTok user @_therichhome as a source of inspiration; their DIY budget media wall is serious goals!

Okay, so I’m not sure what to be more impressed with — the fact that they created this stunning media wall themselves or the the fact that they did such a project while staying around the impressive, budget-friendly price tag of $310 dollars?

I love the simple and sleek look of the entire media wall including the wood paneling wallpaper, lighting, marble contact paper and the beautiful green plants they used to add a pop of color to the area.

Unsurprisingly, their followers and viewers in the comment section are just as amazed with this DIY project as I am. “Hate media walls.. love this one,” @itsmeitsme1211 shared. “Looks awesome! Well done,” @ryanbarrass commented. “If the wife sees this I will be doing the same thing,” @rickytaill hilariously wrote.

Hey, I don’t blame @rickytaill’s wife. I want this media wall in my home, too!

