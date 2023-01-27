ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baltimore Times

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson considering ‘options’ for his future

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson began an uncertain offseason by posting a. screenshot of a mysterious quote on Instagram the day after the Ravens’ season ended with. a 24-17 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The phrase began, “When you have something nice, you don’t play with it.” You don’t...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: What Sean Payton Said About Broncos Today

The Denver Broncos finalized trade compensation with the New Orleans Saints, paving the way to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send this year's No. 29 pick and next year's second-rounder to the Saints for Payton and a 2024 third. While a contract ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future

While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Steve Wilks Could Be On Verge Of Landing Prominent Job

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks earned himself some coaching consideration with his performance in 2022. The 49ers have reportedly requested permission to meet with Wilks for their likely soon-to-be vacant defensive coordinator position, per NFL Network insider Mike ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Texans Made NFL History With Coaching Hire Today

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially agreed to terms to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the organizations new head coach. The two sides reportedly inked a six-year contract that will in theory allow Ryans some flexibility to build his culture and put together a competent ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Broncos Were Reportedly Turned Down By Another Coach Today

The Denver Broncos traded a first and second-round draft pick to sign former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday. Despite giving up this significant draft capital, Payton apparently wasn't even the Broncos' first choice. The organization reportedly wanted to land former San Francisco ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating. For Paige Spiranac, while she's excited for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
