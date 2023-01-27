Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baltimore Times
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson considering ‘options’ for his future
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson began an uncertain offseason by posting a. screenshot of a mysterious quote on Instagram the day after the Ravens’ season ended with. a 24-17 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The phrase began, “When you have something nice, you don’t play with it.” You don’t...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes appeared to take a pretty clear postgame shot at Joe Burrow following the AFC Championship Game. Burrow, known for his legendary cigar celebration photos, fell to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game on this Sunday evening, 23-20. Following the game, Mahomes had a clear message for ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire
The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
Look: What Sean Payton Said About Broncos Today
The Denver Broncos finalized trade compensation with the New Orleans Saints, paving the way to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send this year's No. 29 pick and next year's second-rounder to the Saints for Payton and a 2024 third. While a contract ...
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future
While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Steve Wilks Could Be On Verge Of Landing Prominent Job
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks earned himself some coaching consideration with his performance in 2022. The 49ers have reportedly requested permission to meet with Wilks for their likely soon-to-be vacant defensive coordinator position, per NFL Network insider Mike ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night
It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening. Many are now calling for a change in ...
Urban Meyer's Story About Nick Saban's Wife Is Going Viral
Urban Meyer told one heck of a story about Nick Saban's wife during a recent podcast appearance. Meyer, who famously led Ohio State and Florida to national titles, recalled a situation back in 1990 when he reached out to Saban himself about a job. “I called his home, and Terry Saban (Nick ...
Look: Texans Made NFL History With Coaching Hire Today
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially agreed to terms to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the organizations new head coach. The two sides reportedly inked a six-year contract that will in theory allow Ryans some flexibility to build his culture and put together a competent ...
Broncos Were Reportedly Turned Down By Another Coach Today
The Denver Broncos traded a first and second-round draft pick to sign former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday. Despite giving up this significant draft capital, Payton apparently wasn't even the Broncos' first choice. The organization reportedly wanted to land former San Francisco ...
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating. For Paige Spiranac, while she's excited for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4