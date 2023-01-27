ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth is one of the best cities for moviemakers

It should come as no surprise that Fort Worth was named one of the “ Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker ” in MovieMaker Magazine. The magazine lauded our film culture (think: the Lone Star Film Festival) and easy permitting. What can we say?
The camera loves Fort Worth’s big blue sky .

No wonder so many films and television shows have been shot here , including:
  • 1883 ” | The prequel to “Yellowstone” stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and a number of Fort Worth locations . Creator and Fort Worthian, Taylor Sheridan is also filming a show about Bass Reeves here.
  • Logan’s Run ” | This sci-fi flick used Fort Worth Water Gardens as
  • Bottle Rocket ” | Wes Anderson’s first feature film was shot entirely in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Hillsboro.
Do you have a favorite film set in Fort Worth? Let us know
.

