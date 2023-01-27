Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday:
Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Tuesday, Jan. 31. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.
Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
10 block of Leland Ave. 7am-3pm
East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
West Front St. from Plainfield Ave. to Grant Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Seneca Pl. to Emerson Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
1265 North Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
1225 South End Pkwy. 7 AM — 3 PM
1400 block East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Note: Locations are subject to change.
SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.
The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires.
Please read below for announcement from Somerset County:
AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night.
According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily.
As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said.
The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense."
On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street.
A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train.
"The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured."
The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment.
The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said.
Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene.
A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.
Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County.
On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.
The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood.
In a statement, the company confirmed that...
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
MILLBURN, NJ — The Millburn Police Department released its January blotter which contained car thefts and burglaries.
On January 13, Millburn Police Officers Larcom and Reid spotted a stolen 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee on White Oak Ridge Road near Parsonage Hill Road. Larcom tried to stop the vehicle. He and Reid pursued the vehicle on White Oak Ridge Road. The Jeep crashed into a Telsa, and its three occupants fled on foot. The police said, "The Telsa occupants were moderately injured." Larcom apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile from East Orange. Reid captured the driver, Yester Santamaria, age 19, of Orange. Summit Police apprehended...
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
UPDATE: Two Palisades Park men were hospitalized and a third jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Route 46 gas station, authorities said. Both victims were confronted by Gerberth E. Fuentes, 19, outside the convenience store of the Sunoco station on eastbound Route 46 before dawn Monday, Jan. 30, Sgt. George Beck said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ - An 83-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the borough yesterday morning, according to police, and now they are seeking the public's help to find that hit-and-run driver.
Angela Sanzari, 83, of Hawthorne was discovered laying in the roadway when police arrived on the scene Monday morning January 30 after 6:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock, had left the scene.
As a result of the investigation and the collection of evidence recovered at the scene, it is believed that the victim was struck by a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV which was traveling northbound on Lincoln Avenue. Police said the vehicle involved is expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, which may include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.
Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532, or the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800.
SUMMIT, NJ - Renovations to the restrooms at the Summit train station conducted by New Jersey Transit have resulted in the closure of those facilities.
The restrooms will be closed until further notice.
Customers are invited to use the temporary toilet available outside the station on the Broad Street side.
For more information, contact New Jersey Transit at 973-275-5555.
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
NUTLEY, NJ - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.
DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting.
John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day.
At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof.
The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene.
The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department.
One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel.
The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed.
TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article.
[Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
BAYONNE, NJ - In March 2012 Jack Santopietro, a 21-year-old Bayonne man who had hopes of joining the Bayonne Fire Department, lost his life after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a minivan on Avenue E and East 10th Street.
There have been other traffic fatalities in the area, makeshift memorials honoring those lost, notoriously dangerous, many say, because the roadway narrows due partially to the construction of the elevated portion of the Hudson Bergen Light Rail
“We try to leave them up for a while out of respect for the families, but eventually we have to take them down,” Councilman...
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Have you seen Imani? Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown, was last seen by a family member in New York, in the area of 239 West 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4 with another female, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson.
Imani failed to appear for two scheduled court dates; January 3 and January 30, said police. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist and one on the back of her neck.
Her mother reported her missing on January 8.
The Morristown Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, as well as outside agencies, including municipal and out of state law enforcement agencies have been trying to locate Imani.
Anyone with information regarding Imani's whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to call the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call the Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department.
The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City.
One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away.
Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.
All information will be kept confidential.
Two victims were hospitalized following an afternoon collision on Route 80 in Wayne. A Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Sentra collided on the westbound highway just past the "spaghetti bowl" interchange around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad tended to the victims, whose conditions couldn't...
TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.
Comments / 0