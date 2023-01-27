Girls Basketball: New Providence Handles Columbia, 44-35

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The New Providence girls basketball team turned in a stifling third-quarter effort to pull away for a 44-35 victory over Columbia on Thursday.

New Providence scored the first nine points of the game before Columbia came back to close the gap to three, 21-18, at halftime.

The Pioneers outscored Columbia, 11-3, in the third quarter to open a 32-21 lead. Grace Kinum finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for New Providence (12-3).

Meghan Lamanna totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the victory. Brenna Slattery had six points and Annie Conover blocked a pair of shots for New Providence.

The Pioneers will play Roselle Catholic twice in the next week, including a game on the road Saturday afternoon.





