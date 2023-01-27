Read full article on original website
kunm.org
What is tax pyramiding and why are there efforts to curtail it?
Legislation to reduce “pyramiding” in New Mexico’s tax code will likely be proposed this legislative session. While the move could provide relief for small businesses and consumers, it’ll also reduce the recurring revenue of the state’s gross receipts tax. When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed...
KOAT 7
New Mexico's unemployment rate plummets
New Mexico's economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, our state's unemployment rate sits at 3.9%. It's the lowest rate we've seen in 15 years. In January 2022, it was up at nearly 6%. In 2020, unemployment rates topped 9.8% because of the pandemic. "This...
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
orangeandbluepress.com
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
KOAT 7
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmaker who works in health care pushes for New Mexico to codify nurse-to-patient ratios
Rep. Eleanor Chavez speaks about the need for nurse-to-patient ratios at a news conference outside the Roundhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) While New Mexico continues to struggle with a nursing shortage, a lawmaker with experience in the health care field wants to...
ladailypost.com
As New Mexico Water Trust Fund Dries Up, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth Champions Bill To Infuse It With $250M
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, exits the Senate floor Thursday. Wirth is sponsoring a bill to appropriate $250 million from the general fund to the Water Trust Fund. Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. The Santa Fe New Mexican. A state fund that has helped finance...
errorsofenchantment.com
“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus
Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
a-z-animals.com
New Mexico Governor pushes for legislation to stop retail crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organized retail crime has been a hot topic in New Mexico. For months, law enforcement officials have been trying new ways to stop repeat thieves. Now, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing in on the topic. “There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line […]
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
New Mexico rebate bill to send up to $1,500 to taxpayers
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday, a newly-introduced piece of legislation could send one-time rebates to around 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. The announcement detailed that Senate Bill 10 would deliver $1 billion in household relief to New Mexicans through $750 […]
New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
