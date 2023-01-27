ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestler Braeden Valley is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- A promising freshman is helping to put the New Providence High School wrestling program back on the map.

In his first year in the program, wrestling at 132 pounds, Braeden Valley has turned in a lot of winning performances, and turned a lot of heads.

"Braeden currently has the most wins, pins and tech falls on the team," New Providence wrestling coach Arlen Mase said. "He works really hard and has been improving over the course of the season."

Valley was the runner-up in the Pioneer Classic, and he placed fourth in Union County in his weight class. He also took sixth place at the Gov. Livingston/Ricky I Memorial Tournament).

Valley is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week.

He answered some questions from TAPinto New Providence this week.

Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: I have been wrestling for three years.

Q: Have you seen your performances improve since last season?
A: All of the NPHS Wrestling coaches and my teammates have helped to develop my technique, strength and conditioning this year.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?
A: “Practice doesn’t make perfect if you don’t practice the right things.”

Q: What do you like most about New Providence High School?
A: I like the friends that I have made during school and being involved with the wrestling program.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?
A: My favorite subject is Math.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite athlete is Jordan Burroughs. He is an Olympic Gold medalist and four-time World Champion who is considered one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time.

Q: Do you play any other sports?
A: I play football and jiu-jitsu during the offseason.

Q: What do you like to do when you are not wrestling?
A: I like hanging out with my friends and family.

The Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors located at 64 Main Street in Chatham.  Joe is an over 25-year New Providence resident who is an active member of the New Providence community. Contact Joe anytime, whether it's to get started on helping you realize your real estate goals and dreams, or just to ask a question about the local market.  Joe can be reached at jeberle@weichert.com or call 908-868-4800.

