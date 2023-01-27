Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Senators
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are expected to be buyers. Who do they have their eyes on? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are said to be a team that has an interest in Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes. Could Bo Horvat be on...
The Hockey Writers
Laraque Warns Oilers to Stay Away From Habs’ Edmundson
The Edmonton Oilers’ next game isn’t until Feb. 7 and with so much downtime, the burning question of “Are the Oilers going to trade for another defenceman?” will surely ramp up from now until then. A player known to be on their radar is Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Joel Edmundson, who left a game early on Jan. 26, and the Canadiens announced a day later that the blueliner was listed only as day-to-day.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Islanders’ Blockbuster Trade for Bo Horvat
Our first big trade of the 2022-23 season went down early yesterday evening. The Vancouver Canucks dealt Bo Horvat, who had long been in the rumor mill, to the New York Islanders in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, and the Islanders’ top prospect — Aatu Raty. The first-round pick the Islanders gave up is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected 2024 first if the Islanders end up with a top-12 selection in 2023. Who came out as the winner in this trade? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations
David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
The Hockey Writers
Devils GM Fitzgerald Could Have 3 Panthers as Trade Targets
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was at FLA Live Arena over the weekend when the Florida Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins. With the trade deadline weeks away, speculation season is in full swing, and fans are paying extra close attention to which scouts and front-office personnel are in attendance at games throughout the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Larkin & Bertuzzi Represent Best & Worst Cases in Contract Talks
It’s said that timing is everything, and that’s certainly the case for Detroit Red Wings forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi as they await their next contracts. The two forwards are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) this summer. Larkin and Bertuzzi’s agents have been hard at work negotiating new contracts with Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings, but have not agreed to anything yet.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Hall, McAvoy & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It took over half of the 2022-23 season, but the Boston Bruins are...
The Hockey Writers
5 Must-Lose Canadiens Games that Remain in 2022-23
On the plus side, if the Montreal Canadiens win all their remaining games, they’ll end up with well over 100 points. Seeing as the 100-point Washington Capitals just made the playoffs as the second Eastern Conference wild-card team in 2021-22 though, that still makes the vast majority of those remaining Habs games must-win affairs.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Brock Boeser
The New Jersey Devils entered the all-star break at 32-13-4, placing them just four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. As such, they’ve been connected to a few big names a month ahead of the trade deadline; Timo Meier and Bo Horvat, to name a couple. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said late last week that the Devils are the team to watch for Meier, so where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mounting Power Play Struggles Won’t Last Forever
The Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. The Bruins are also in the midst of their worst slump all season long. Both things can be true. What can also be true is that a slump, though not ideal, is far from the end of the world. The Bruins have given themselves enough breathing room in the standings that they can absorb a skid like this without it causing too much of an issue for them in the grand scheme of things. Still, the team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and get back to their winning ways sooner rather than later; this starts with getting the power play back on track.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Low-Risk Gambles On Locals Bearing Fruit
The Montreal Canadiens have often been criticized for not having enough local talent on their roster. This was especially true on May 10, 2021, when the Canadiens had zero French-Canadian players in their lineup for the first time in its 111-year history. This is a franchise that was built on...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Milestones & the Nylander Narrative
Heading into the NHL’s All-Star break, looking at a team’s standing can be a good determinant of where they lineup amongst the league’s 32 teams. For some, it’s a good time to rest, regroup and get back to 100 percent, while others will join stars from around the league in its annual so-called showcase of hockey’s best.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Issues That Need Addressing at Trade Deadline
With March 3 still more than a month away, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline can’t come soon enough for many hockey fans. But why wait? In the case of the Vegas Golden Knights and, very likely, some of their potential trade partners, there’s an underlying urgency that might make it prudent to explore deals well in advance of that date.
The Hockey Writers
Senators May Have Found Their Ideal Forward Lines
The Ottawa Senators have scratched and clawed their way back to a .500 winning percentage with an impressive three-game winning streak. Within those games, head coach D.J. Smith has tinkered with his forward lines, and they seem to be providing some of the best offensive performances of the season. These...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Panthers Linked as Potential Trading Partners
With the 2022-23 season now past the midway point, we are beginning to get a clearer picture as to who will be buyers, and who will be sellers come the trade deadline. For the Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland, their stance as a buyer has been known since the beginning of the season, as they were considered a Stanley Cup contender over the summer. There have been some rocky times since, but they seem to have straightened those out as of late, and will certainly be looking to make some moves in the coming weeks.
The Hockey Writers
History of Florida Panthers All-Stars
The Florida Panthers will host this year’s NHL All-Star weekend for the second time in franchise history with their first time being exactly 20 years ago in 2003. Even though their history is short, they have some notable faces that represented them as All-Star selections. In total, they’ve had 24 Panthers sent to play in the game.
Comments / 0