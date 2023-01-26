Read full article on original website
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
'Expected to get worse': Abbott stresses icy roads biggest threat this winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — While many Texans may be concerned with the power grid, Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the main cause of concern during this week's severe winter storm are the roadways. "Driving conditions are extremely dangerous right now," Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday. He was joined...
H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Tuesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m.:
Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction
SAN BENITO, Texas — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune, and can be seen here. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe.”
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
LIST: Central Texas schools announce cancellations amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the Central Texas area until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This weather will create the potential for black ice on roads, overnight lows in the 30s and freezing rain. As a result of the weather,...
Cancer-related death rates trending down in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of people dying from cancer in the U.S. has declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The U.S. cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, and Texas is also seeing this downward trend. "As...
Winter weather leads to cancellations of more than 2,000 flights, FlightAware says
HOUSTON — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights and delays to nearly 10,300 more, according to the tracking service FlightAware. Numerous crashes were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one death according to the Austin Fire...
Parents of special needs children advocate for changes with use of restraints in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Texas Capitol on Monday, parents of special needs children called on lawmakers to pass bills to keep their children safe in public schools. One of those parents was the mother of Quintin Proctor. The Round Rock ISD student was grabbed and thrown into an isolation room by an administrator last April.
How to measure freezing rain
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas is anticipating a multiday weather event, with very favorable possibilities for freezing drizzle and rain for portions of the KVUE viewing area. Freezing rain accumulations will build up as ice on surfaces and roadways during this time. These accumulations will be measured and reported...
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?
AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
Winter Storm Warning issued for much of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — *A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 a.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is will be in effect for Fayette county for the same time period.*. A very winter-like week is ahead of us...
