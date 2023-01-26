ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Tuesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m.:
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction

SAN BENITO, Texas — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune, and can be seen here. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe.”
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cancer-related death rates trending down in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of people dying from cancer in the U.S. has declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The U.S. cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, and Texas is also seeing this downward trend. "As...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How to measure freezing rain

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas is anticipating a multiday weather event, with very favorable possibilities for freezing drizzle and rain for portions of the KVUE viewing area. Freezing rain accumulations will build up as ice on surfaces and roadways during this time. These accumulations will be measured and reported...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?

AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Winter Storm Warning issued for much of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — *A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 a.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is will be in effect for Fayette county for the same time period.*. A very winter-like week is ahead of us...
TEXAS STATE

