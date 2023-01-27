Read full article on original website
KGMI
Bellingham Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham Police have arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. The robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at the Industrial Credit Union on State St. The suspect, wearing a distinct plaid shirt, implied he had a weapon before leaving the bank with an unknown amount of cash.
kafe.com
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
kafe.com
Cell Phone Surveillance Leads To Voyeurism Charge Against Bellingham Man
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A Bellingham man is in custody after a neighbor reported he had used a cellphone to record their home. Police say the neighbor reported finding the phone propped on the property fence in the 2800 block of Walnut Street. The neighbor determined the phone belonged to 42-year-old Andrew...
whatcom-news.com
I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
q13fox.com
Pastor held on $750,000 bond facing drug charges
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Skagit County investigators describe Steve Parker as a man living two lives. In Arlington, he had a home with his wife and mother-in-law. He was known as a pastor. In Tulalip, he had a girlfriend and a burgeoning drug business. "Steve Parker bragged about being a good...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
whatcom-news.com
Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
KOMO News
Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire
MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
lynnwoodtimes.com
“Unlawful,” “Sickened,” “Heinous:” Local law enforcement respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 28, 2023—Local law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County released statements of disgust to the video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five Memphis Police Officers on the evening of January 7, 2023. Nichols died on January 10 at St. Francis Hospital.
KGMI
Bellingham Superintendent Addresses Criminal Investigation Against Vice Principals
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham School Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker has answered questions about school safety and other issues related to criminal charges brought against three staff members. In a video link sent to district families, he addressed criminal charges brought against three former vice principals for failing to properly report allegations...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking
A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.
Two men wanted in destruction of Blaine gas station ATM with stolen car
Two men are wanted by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after they were spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into a gas station with a stolen car to steal an ATM and crushing the ATM with the car before fleeing the scene. At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, deputies...
myeverettnews.com
Another Driver Crashes Through E. Marine View Drive Off Ramp From I-5
Back on December 31st a driver crashed their vehicle through signs, a guardrail and fence at the end of the offramp from northbound I-5 to E. Marine View Drive in north Everett, Washington. The vehicle stopped before going all the way to the railroad tracks below and the Everett Fire Department used a rope rescue to bring the driver up the embankment. The driver was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
Swinomish Tribal member sentenced to six years in prison for selling drugs while carrying guns
A member of the Swinomish Indian Tribe was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for selling drugs on the Swinomish Reservation and across Skagit County while carrying guns, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Robert Andrew Johnny, 28, was indicted last year after being caught with guns and drugs two...
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
KGMI
Wind advisory, colder temperatures forecast for Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is still winter and colder temperatures are coming back into the picture this weekend. The National Weather Service in Seattle says that a cold weather pattern will move into the Whatcom County area Saturday night into Sunday, January 29th. And there is a wind advisory...
