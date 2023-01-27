ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KGMI

Bellingham Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham Police have arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. The robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at the Industrial Credit Union on State St. The suspect, wearing a distinct plaid shirt, implied he had a weapon before leaving the bank with an unknown amount of cash.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pastor held on $750,000 bond facing drug charges

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Skagit County investigators describe Steve Parker as a man living two lives. In Arlington, he had a home with his wife and mother-in-law. He was known as a pastor. In Tulalip, he had a girlfriend and a burgeoning drug business. "Steve Parker bragged about being a good...
ARLINGTON, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital

LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
LYNDEN, WA
KOMO News

Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire

MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Another Driver Crashes Through E. Marine View Drive Off Ramp From I-5

Back on December 31st a driver crashed their vehicle through signs, a guardrail and fence at the end of the offramp from northbound I-5 to E. Marine View Drive in north Everett, Washington. The vehicle stopped before going all the way to the railroad tracks below and the Everett Fire Department used a rope rescue to bring the driver up the embankment. The driver was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Wind advisory, colder temperatures forecast for Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is still winter and colder temperatures are coming back into the picture this weekend. The National Weather Service in Seattle says that a cold weather pattern will move into the Whatcom County area Saturday night into Sunday, January 29th. And there is a wind advisory...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

