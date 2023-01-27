WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO