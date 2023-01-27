Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
New Deal With NYDIG and B. Riley Cuts Bitcoin Miner Greenidge's Debt by $61M
The $61 million deal significantly reduces the sizeable debt burden facing Greenidge, which was recently considering voluntary bankruptcy. Embattled Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation has finalized its debt restructuring plans with investment bank B.Riley and crypto investment firm NYDIG, reducing its total debts by $61 million. In December 2022, the miner...
decrypt.co
FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit
Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
Defunct Crypto Lender BlockFi Granted Approval to Sell Assets
Suitors for BlockFi’s distressed assets have until February 20 to make their bids following fresh approval from the bankruptcy court. Defunct crypto lender BlockFi has earned court approval to sell its remaining assets. BlockFi, which let users earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, fell into bankruptcy in late November...
decrypt.co
Osprey Funds Accuses Grayscale of ‘Unfair’ Practices in Lawsuit
The rival asset manager Osprey says operators of GBTC knew it was never likely to become an ETF, but marketed it on this basis anyway. Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a suit in a U.S. court against Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, claiming that the firm misrepresented the likelihood that the trust could ever become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
decrypt.co
Australian Regulators Flagged FTX Concerns Months Before Collapse: Report
FTX’s Australian subsidiary earned an operating license in the country by buying an existing business, say regulators. FTX had already set off alarm bells with Australia’s financial regulator several months before the crypto exchange’s catastrophic collapse, according to a report. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Binance Faces More Insider Trading Allegations
Also, El Salvador’s Bitcoin-loving head of state Nayib Bukele wants the world to know that his country is still solvent. Crypto this week was a mixed bag. After three weeks of consecutive growth, the fourth full week of 2023 saw Bitcoin prices virtually unchanged since last weekend, and while Ethereum depreciated a little, several altcoins like Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Avalanche (AVAX) managed sizeable rallies.
decrypt.co
Social Token Platform Rally Shutting Down
The social NFT firm is sunsetting its Ethereum sidechain, citing market headwinds. Rally, a social token platform on the Ethereum network, announced that it was calling it quits on Tuesday. The news came via an email to the Rally community saying that the Rally sidechain would begin sunsetting on January 31—the same day the email was sent.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits a New All-Time High
Mining Bitcoin just got a bit harder as the network's difficulty jumped another 4.68% on Sunday. It’s just gotten even harder to mine Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has hit a new all-time high, rising roughly 4.68% from 37.59 trillion on Sunday to 39.35 trillion at the time of writing.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes
Bitcoin has dropped—taking the rest of the crypto market with it—as traders de-risked ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday announcement where the central bank is expected to continue to hike interest rates. The biggest digital asset by market cap is trading for $22,787, down 4.4% in 24...
decrypt.co
FTX Seeks to Dismiss Turkish Entities From Bankruptcy Case
FTX believes that continuing bankruptcy proceedings with Turkish entities involved will only result “in a waste of scarce resources.”. The imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX wants the Delaware bankruptcy court to expel its Turkish units from the bankruptcy case, arguing that U.S. court orders “do not have legal or practical effect” in Turkey.
decrypt.co
Here’s Why Floki Isn't Actually Going to Burn $100M Worth of Tokens
Did the Floki DAO really vote to destroy almost 5 trillion FLOKI tokens? Yes. Are those tokens worth $100 million? Well, it’s complicated. The community behind the Elon Musk-inspired meme coin Floki just voted to take down one of its key bridges. The bridge in question lets users move...
decrypt.co
Smart Stake Joins List of Secret Network Validators Shuttering Operations
Yet another Secret Network validator will move to shut down its nodes following the project’s governance conflict and a recent node update. Staking service provider Smart Stake is the latest to announce it will no longer support the privacy-focused Secret Network. The news comes after an internal conflict involving...
decrypt.co
MATIC Trader Turns $80K Into $4 Million as Polygon Ends Month Up 50%
While many cryptocurrencies have had a favorable run this month, Polygon’s native token appears poised to close out January as a notable standout. MATIC is up 19% in the past week to $1.19, according to data from CoinGecko, lifting gains for the token to upwards of 50% in January. This comes as the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased nearly 44% and 38% in the past 30 days, respectively.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Wallet Adds Safety Features Following High-Profile NFT Scams
Users will now be warned away from flagged apps and shown more detail about what certain actions will allow. Coinbase says it is improving the safety and user experience of its Wallet app. The crypto firm announced a number of new features on Monday aimed at improving blockchain transparency and...
Comments / 0