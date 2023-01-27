While many cryptocurrencies have had a favorable run this month, Polygon’s native token appears poised to close out January as a notable standout. MATIC is up 19% in the past week to $1.19, according to data from CoinGecko, lifting gains for the token to upwards of 50% in January. This comes as the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased nearly 44% and 38% in the past 30 days, respectively.

