It looks real, but instead of a little extra money in your pocket, a check in the mail could easily leave you out thousands of dollars. Assistant District Attorney Jason Roach is sounding the alarm on a scam going around Wichita and this one might be hard to spot even for a trained eye. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says there are some clear signs it's a scam.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO