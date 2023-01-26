FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa's Jake Hilmer would net 41 points, including seven three-pointers as the Peacocks knocked off the 15th-ranked Dragons 84-78. Behind a hot start fromLorenzo McGhee, the Dragons were able to jump out to an early 11-4 lead. The senior netted eight of MSUM's 11 points early. The Peacocks would work their way back into the contest before the first media timeout with the Dragons leading 13-10 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Gavin Baumgartner pitched in an early five points for MSUM as well.

