MSUM Falls to Mankato in Final Dual of Regular Season
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSU Moorhead's swimming and diving team dropped their final dual of the regular season to Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavs bested the Dragons 192-62 inside Nemzek Pool. Madelynn Johnson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.52, winning by over two seconds. Fellow Dragon Linnea Edgren...
Dragons Get off the Schneid, Steamroll Winona State
WINONA, Minn. – MSUM would utilize 29 bench points and a hot shooting first half to bounce back in their final cross-divisional game against Winona State. The Dragons slammed the Warriors 88-59. The Dragons busted out the offensive firepower on the Warriors early. A night removed from a loss from Upper Iowa, MSUM played with purpose in the first half against Winona State. Jaden Stanley-Williams dropped nine points in the first half along with nine points from Lorenzo McGhee.
Dragons Bounce Back, Outpace Winona State 66-54
WINONA, Minn. – MSU Moorhead bounced back from a tough loss to secure a valuable NSIC win over Winona State. The Dragons defeated the Warriors 66-54 to secure their 10th win of the season. It was the Warriors who would begin the game shooting the lights out from the...
Carrillo Battles for Overtime Win, MSUM Drops Dual to Mavs 30-9
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Thomas Carrillo battled for an overtime decision win against Mankato's Isaiah Mlsna to highlight MSUM's efforts in their finals NSIC dual of the 2022-23 season. The Mavs won the dual 30-9. MSUM would pick up their first win of the day thanks to a forfeit at 125 pounds. A day after taking home a decision win, Clayson Mele took home another after the intermission.
Mele, Baguma Grab Wins for MSUM, St. Cloud State Takes Dual
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSUM had two bookend wins as 125-pounder Clayson Mele and heavyweight Andre Baguma picked up wins for the Dragons against fifth-ranked St. Cloud State. The Huskies would win the dual 34-6. Mele began the dual with a huge decision win over St. Cloud State's Ashton Clark. The sophomore would grab a solid reversal on Clark to take a lead and would lean on the always-valuable riding time point for a 4-3 win. Mele scored an escape in the win.
Rockin' Robynn Breaks Another School Record to Highlight MSUM at UND Open
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – For the third consecutive week, Robynn Rolle-Curry has rewritten MSUM's record book. Rolle-Curry broke the indoor 200m school record and nationally qualified in the event at today's UND Open. It is the third consecutive meet in which Rolle-Curry has broken a new school record. Her...
Dragons Stumble in Fayette to Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa's Jake Hilmer would net 41 points, including seven three-pointers as the Peacocks knocked off the 15th-ranked Dragons 84-78. Behind a hot start fromLorenzo McGhee, the Dragons were able to jump out to an early 11-4 lead. The senior netted eight of MSUM's 11 points early. The Peacocks would work their way back into the contest before the first media timeout with the Dragons leading 13-10 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Gavin Baumgartner pitched in an early five points for MSUM as well.
