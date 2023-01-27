Read full article on original website
Startup Sioux Falls reaches goal to renovate historic building, opening this week
Startup Sioux Falls has raised more than $1.3 million in cash and in-kind donations to transform its new downtown headquarters. The historic building at 100 E. Sixth St. has been extensively renovated and opens for entrepreneurs Wednesday. Originally the Milwaukee Freight Depot, it most recently was used as office space...
New Pita Pit franchisee plans improvements in Sioux Falls stores
The new franchisee for Pita Pit in Sioux Falls is updating the stores and not ruling out a future location. Paul Duerre took over the three restaurants in the market from franchisee Tom Cruse, who brought the concept to town in 2011. Duerre’s background includes his family business, Dakota Diesel,...
Expanding tennis and pickleball opportunity in Sioux Falls
Tennis and pickle ball lovers in Sioux Falls will have a new place to play -- hopefully by the end of the year.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport reports record year, previews 2023
By March 2022, Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier began to get a sense for how the year could shape up. The airport had its best month ever — an all-time record for any month — driven in part by extra seats on leisure budget carrier Allegiant Air.
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed
Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
True Christianity accepts and celebrates diversity, including LGBTQ members of our communities
When I was a campus minister at SDSU, one of the students who was a member of our campus ministry community, who lived and worked in our facility, was same-sex oriented. She was up front about her orientation, even though in the 1980s this was not an easy thing to do. Most gay and lesbian young people were still in the closet. Our ministry offered and provided them a safe meeting place where they could share their challenges, often religious, parental, or both, in nature.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
First Baby Of 2023 Born At Sanford Medical Center Vermillion
Sanford Medical Center Vermillion is pleased to welcome the first baby of 2023. Clyde Draco was born on Jan. 23, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. to Tyler & Gazmyne Grosz of Menno. Clyde weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and 20.5 inches long and delivered by Dr. Anastasia Searcy. Proud...
Mount Marty looking for more students interested in becoming teachers
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Mount Marty University in Yankton is working to find more students interested in becoming teachers. President Marc Long says they will have a lot of potential teachers on campus this week. Long says there are challenges in finding future teachers,. Long says their education major students are in...
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
