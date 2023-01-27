When I was a campus minister at SDSU, one of the students who was a member of our campus ministry community, who lived and worked in our facility, was same-sex oriented. She was up front about her orientation, even though in the 1980s this was not an easy thing to do. Most gay and lesbian young people were still in the closet. Our ministry offered and provided them a safe meeting place where they could share their challenges, often religious, parental, or both, in nature.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO