ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxfalls.business

New Pita Pit franchisee plans improvements in Sioux Falls stores

The new franchisee for Pita Pit in Sioux Falls is updating the stores and not ruling out a future location. Paul Duerre took over the three restaurants in the market from franchisee Tom Cruse, who brought the concept to town in 2011. Duerre’s background includes his family business, Dakota Diesel,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Sioux Falls Regional Airport reports record year, previews 2023

By March 2022, Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier began to get a sense for how the year could shape up. The airport had its best month ever — an all-time record for any month — driven in part by extra seats on leisure budget carrier Allegiant Air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed

Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers

South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

True Christianity accepts and celebrates diversity, including LGBTQ members of our communities

When I was a campus minister at SDSU, one of the students who was a member of our campus ministry community, who lived and worked in our facility, was same-sex oriented. She was up front about her orientation, even though in the 1980s this was not an easy thing to do. Most gay and lesbian young people were still in the closet. Our ministry offered and provided them a safe meeting place where they could share their challenges, often religious, parental, or both, in nature.
BROOKINGS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

First Baby Of 2023 Born At Sanford Medical Center Vermillion

Sanford Medical Center Vermillion is pleased to welcome the first baby of 2023. Clyde Draco was born on Jan. 23, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. to Tyler & Gazmyne Grosz of Menno. Clyde weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and 20.5 inches long and delivered by Dr. Anastasia Searcy. Proud...
VERMILLION, SD
hubcityradio.com

Mount Marty looking for more students interested in becoming teachers

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Mount Marty University in Yankton is working to find more students interested in becoming teachers. President Marc Long says they will have a lot of potential teachers on campus this week. Long says there are challenges in finding future teachers,. Long says their education major students are in...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy