WLWT 5
TQL and the University of Cincinnati announce long-term partnership
Total Quality Logistics, the second-largest freight brokerage firm in North America and Cincinnati’s largest private company, and the University of Cincinnati, announced on Monday a long-term strategic partnership that will include a significant contribution to UC’s Day One Ready Campaign to support next-level success for Bearcats’ student-athletes, the Cincinnati community and the university.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's Asian Food Fest returning this year with 30+ restaurants
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Asian Food Fest is returning this year. The 12th annual food festival will feature more than 30 regional restaurants representing 13 Asian countries. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 29 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 30
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing 62-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman who said she was going for a walk and never returned. Police said Kimberly Goodard, 62, stated she was going for a walk in the city of Wyoming, Ohio, and never returned.
WLWT 5
Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported in Madisonville on Bramble Avenue
CINCINNATI — A crash with injuries has been reported in Madisonville on Bramble Avenue.
WLWT 5
Several vehicles reportedly stuck on Kemper Lane in East Walnut Hills due to hazardous roads
CINCINNATI — Several vehicles reportedly stuck on Kemper Lane in East Walnut Hills due to hazardous roads.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County.
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a pole on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a pole, on Queen City Avenue and Bluffcrest Lane in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible physical altercation, in the 3600 block of Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Kirby Avenue at West North Bend Road in Mt. Airy. a car has struck a guardrail.
WLWT 5
Lakota school bus crashes with 48 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three students suffered minor injuries after a school bus with 48 students on board crashed in Liberty Township Monday. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
