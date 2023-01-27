ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

TQL and the University of Cincinnati announce long-term partnership

Total Quality Logistics, the second-largest freight brokerage firm in North America and Cincinnati’s largest private company, and the University of Cincinnati, announced on Monday a long-term strategic partnership that will include a significant contribution to UC’s Day One Ready Campaign to support next-level success for Bearcats’ student-athletes, the Cincinnati community and the university.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for missing 62-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman who said she was going for a walk and never returned. Police said Kimberly Goodard, 62, stated she was going for a walk in the city of Wyoming, Ohio, and never returned.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly
CINCINNATI, OH

