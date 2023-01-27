Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
salestechstar.com
Nogin Announces Jonathan Huberman as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Nogin, a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) ecommerce technology, today announced that, following discussions regarding plans for management succession, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed current President and co-Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Huberman as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. In connection with Mr. Huberman’s appointments, Co-Founder, former Chairman, and co-Chief Executive Officer Jan Nugent has decided to depart the Company, effective today.
salestechstar.com
PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer – to Drive Ambitious Growth Strategy
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company’s commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization. Fintech growth leadership.
salestechstar.com
Extensiv Names Aaron Stead as President and Expands Executive Team
Extensiv also adds Carolyn Sparano, VP of customer success, and Mariano Ferrario, VP of digital customer experience, to help execute groundbreaking vision for omnichannel fulfillment. Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — announced new executive appointments of Aaron Stead as president,...
salestechstar.com
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
salestechstar.com
Asana Announces Appointment of GM, EMEA in Support of Regional Enterprise Growth Plans
Sanj Bhayro joins as GM, EMEA from leading role at Intercom. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for organizations, announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers. “Sanj brings to Asana a wealth of experience leading and...
salestechstar.com
ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Clients Named as Finalists in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Finalists Demonstrate Outstanding Results Using the ValueSelling Framework. ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company and the creator of the ValueSelling Framework sales methodology, congratulates all of the finalists in the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. ValueSelling Associates’ clients have been named as...
salestechstar.com
Momenta Acquires Digital Transformation Advisory Firm Chakra
Momenta, the leading Digital Industry value creation + venture capital firm, announced the acquisition of Chakra, an outcome-based digital transformation advisory firm in Seattle, Washington. Momenta, the leading Digital Industry value creation + venture capital firm, announced the acquisition of Chakra, an outcome-based digital transformation advisory firm based in Seattle,...
salestechstar.com
Well Appoints Renya Spak Chief Growth Officer To Lead Membership Expansion
Well, a consumer-focused health improvement platform, today announced that veteran healthcare benefits executive Renya Spak has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, she will be responsible for scaling the growth of membership, which has increased more than 400% in each of the two years since the platform launched. Spak will focus on building awareness and interest among employers and their trusted benefits advisors.
salestechstar.com
Kfir Granit Joins ScoutCam as Senior General Counsel, Contracts and Sales
Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, take a leading role in contract negotiations, and provide support to sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam, a leading provider of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, announced the appointment of Kfir Granit as senior general counsel, contracts and sales. In this role, Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, facilitate partnerships, take a leading role in contract negotiations, identify risks in various business opportunities and mitigate them and provide consistent support to the sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam’s advanced product portfolio includes video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, energy and healthcare industries.
salestechstar.com
CNTXT and Saudi Aramco Sign Digital Master Service Agreement
CNTXT, a leading provider of cloud and digital transformation solutions in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Digital Master Digital Service Agreement with the global industry leader, Saudi Aramco. The agreement will enable Saudi Aramco to further utilize Cognite Data Fusion® , the leading Industrial DataOps platform and accelerate development and...
salestechstar.com
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
salestechstar.com
CRN Recognizes Informatica as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023
Informatica announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. Innovative cloud technology providers are recognized on CRN’s annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies in five major categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage, and security.
salestechstar.com
Nuvias UK, an Infinigate Group Company, Partners with Pentera to Enhance its Cybersecurity Portfolio
Pentera’s security validation platform enables Nuvias’ customers to identify and mitigate their true cybersecurity risk. Nuvias UK, an Infinigate Group company, announced a partnership with Pentera, the category leader for Automated Security Validation, to become the company’s distribution partner across the UK. Nuvias will deliver Pentera’s platform across the enterprise market in the UK to support the growing need for automated security validation solutions.
salestechstar.com
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
salestechstar.com
Sterling Trading Tech Appoints Keith Cacciola as Chief Customer Officer
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin solutions and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Keith Cacciola as Chief Customer Officer. Cacciola will lead Sterling’s account management team to work closely with clients who count on STT for their trading technology solutions and also to inform them about new product releases.
salestechstar.com
Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs)
Stonebranch was recognized by Gartner for the third time in a row for its Universal Automation Center (UAC). Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP).*
salestechstar.com
Zilliant Announces Strong Financial Growth; Continues to Transform Price & Revenue Software Industry
Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023. Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion. Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of...
salestechstar.com
Logile Announces the Closing of Series A Investment from Sixth Street Growth
Accelerates the growth of Logile’s best-in-class unified platform for store-level planning, optimization and execution across retail industry verticals and global markets. Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions.
salestechstar.com
MCM Telecom, Five9 and XTT Mexico Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated CX Solutions in LATAM
MCM expands its managed services portfolio with full support for Five9 contact center solutions via XTT, enabling MCM customers in Mexico to deploy integrated CCaaS and UCaaS solutions. MCM Telecom, a leading telecommunications provider, XTT Mexico, a cloud services distributor in Mexico, and Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact...
Comments / 0