On 1/20/23 at approx. 5:30 AM WPD learned of a fire at the Mcdonald’s on Detroit at Columbia Rd. According to the Westlake Fire Department, this was the 2nd fire at the restaurant in as many days. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that an employee appeared to set both fires intentionally. Alarmingly, the fires were adjacent to the natural gas-fired hot water tank. Luckily, the building only sustained cosmetic damage. On 1/20/23 at about 3 PM, officers responded to the Mcdonald’s and arrested the male employee, a 51yo Cleveland resident, when he showed up to work. The suspect was charged with Felony Arson. He was transported to the County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO