ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Westlake Police Blotter for Week of 1-23

On 1/20/23 at approx. 5:30 AM WPD learned of a fire at the Mcdonald’s on Detroit at Columbia Rd. According to the Westlake Fire Department, this was the 2nd fire at the restaurant in as many days. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that an employee appeared to set both fires intentionally. Alarmingly, the fires were adjacent to the natural gas-fired hot water tank. Luckily, the building only sustained cosmetic damage. On 1/20/23 at about 3 PM, officers responded to the Mcdonald’s and arrested the male employee, a 51yo Cleveland resident, when he showed up to work. The suspect was charged with Felony Arson. He was transported to the County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
WESTLAKE, OH
iheart.com

Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station

Multiple Ohio police departments responded to a call yesterday (January 29) to break up a large crowd at a local Sheetz gas station. The call came in at about 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. The caller said there were about 30-35 people inside the Sheetz on East Market Street smoking and drinking. Apparently, the individuals refused to leave the establishment when asked by employees.
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy