Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Sports betting is now underway in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' three casinos can now begin taking bets on sporting events in person. This comes after state lawmakers approved legislation last summer. Since then, both the state Gaming Commission and the casinos have worked to get ready for the new industry. MGM Springfield president, Chris Kelley, said legalizing sports wagering...
