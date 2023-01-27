Read full article on original website
Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023
No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
Valentine’s Date at a Winery a Just a Short Drive From Shreveport
What unique ways can you share some love with your significant other? Personally, I think wine and good food should always be a part of date night. Want a Day Full of Fun? Go to a Winery. Seriously, give me a fun day of tasting wine and good food and...
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee
Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
KTBS
Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
cenlanow.com
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport
Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Seeking Keithville Car Thief
Arrest warrants were issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen gray...
q973radio.com
Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?
Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
How Will Flood in Shreveport Compare to Flood of 2016?
The flooding we are experiencing in the Shreveport area could be comparable to what we saw back in 2016 when hundreds of residents were impacted by high water. Back in March of 2016 there was local flash flooding due to intense storms in the City. Cross Lake and Wallace lake reached their FEMA 100 year elevations. We also had flooding around Cross Bayou. There are concerns about flooding on some local lakes.
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
