Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023

No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
cenlanow.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Will Flood in Shreveport Compare to Flood of 2016?

The flooding we are experiencing in the Shreveport area could be comparable to what we saw back in 2016 when hundreds of residents were impacted by high water. Back in March of 2016 there was local flash flooding due to intense storms in the City. Cross Lake and Wallace lake reached their FEMA 100 year elevations. We also had flooding around Cross Bayou. There are concerns about flooding on some local lakes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash

On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

