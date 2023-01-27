Read full article on original website
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-30-23: Stefan is Deprogrammed...Or Is He?
Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 1-30-23 suggest that Stefan will remember his love for Gabi after being deprogrammed. But this story can't end that easily, can it?. Rolf will be working in the not-so-secret room in the Dimera cellar rather than in his lab, with Gabi breathing down his neck and Stefan desperate to get out of her clutches. What could go wrong?
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Good Boy
Who else teared up when "Buddy's" real family came to reclaim their dog?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11, it seemed like Shaun and Lea were adding a stray, injured dog to their new family... only for another family to claim him. Now that Shaun has warmed to...
Reboot Canceled at Hulu
Reboot will not be returning for a second season on Hulu. Steve Levitan's show-within-a-show has been canceled after one season on the service. The series picks up when An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world. Reboot...
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 9
Did Simone manage to find the right balance between her duties and Nate?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 9, she tried to come to terms with her decision. Meanwhile, Marcus saw that Thea was struggling on the court and offered help in an unexpected way. Elsewhere, Damon tried...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Annie Wersching Dies; 24, Bosch, & The Vampire Diaries Star Was 45
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that actress Annie Wersching has died at 45. Deadline first reported the news. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to work on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard. Stephen Full, Wersching's husband, issued a...
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Five at Five
In order for any deal to work, all parties have to be trusted to stick with it. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 suggests that Mike might have made a deal with parties who don't have the fortitude to stand their ground. That could mean big trouble for Mike...
Power Book II: Ghost Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at Starz
Power Book II: Ghost is not ending in the near future at Starz. The series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its highly-anticipated March 17 season three premiere. Production has just begun in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the cast as a new series regular.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Two Pink Lines
After working so hard not to give in to their attraction and desire for each other, Bode and Gabriella found themselves in a tough hot spot on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Sharon returned to work just as the firehouse welcomed a new probie. Freddy learned he was dad,...
All American Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Feel It In The Air
Could Billy have handled his secret job offer any worse?. It was hard to envision how after All American Season 5 Episode 9. It was OK for Billy to be shocked when his old teammate, AD Barnes, surprised him with the GAU head-coaching job offer back on All American Season 5 Episode 7.
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Part Thirteen
When people's lives become entangled to certain extents, one person's actions have a ripple effect going further than they could have anticipated. New Orleans proved to be a small city for everyone on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 3. Olivia's pressure on Michael kept mounting while Michael's relationship with the...
9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Marjan Goes Mobile!
There isn't much Marjan Marwani hasn't done, and we love her for it!. Our girl is all prepared to have an exciting save on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2, when the 126 responds to a rather unorthodox domestic call. And in true Lone Star fashion, there are no...
