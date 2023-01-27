Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus experiences slowdown in international visitors
International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic. Today, it’s in single digits, said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.
Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioner says litter is bad for business
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county. Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
Bay News 9
Drivers seek help navigating busy Citrus County intersection
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - As more and more folks move to Florida, it’s making the roads more crowded. That’s even being felt in places like Citrus County. Al Barcena and his wife Elizabeth retired there in 2001. They’ve seen quite the change since. “Citrus County is growing...
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character
It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville’s community development director lays out plans
BROOKSVILLE — David Hainley sometimes had to bring his voice up while speaking recently at The Bistro because of the roar of trucks outside. He got a good round of laughs and applause when he said he would like to ban big trucks from coming through the city. On...
Citrus County Chronicle
Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River
For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
suncoastnews.com
Furious parents blast board for Winding Waters K-8 plans
BROOKSVILLE — Angry parents of children at Winding Waters K-8 pleaded with the School Board to keep their kids there, and not force them to attend other schools. The reality, board members said, is that Winding Waters is overcrowded and something has to be done. There are no plans for a district-wide rezoning — as was done several years ago — and high schools will not be affected.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest
Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Amish Cook: Reconnecting with old friends is good for the soul
I’m amazed as I see God at work. He’s been working through you, my friends, who have been praying for us and supporting us in countless ways over the past 10 months since Daddy Daniel was called home to heaven. This past week I was amazed anew; yes,...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
leesburg-news.com
Circle K clerk blames shortfall in cash drawer on ‘weed’ customers
A Circle K clerk told his manager that he had been selling marijuana out of the store when she confronted him regarding missing cash. The store manager in Eustis noted a shortfall in revenue during shifts when 27-year-old Desmond Malik Perry-Freeman of Eustis was working. She reviewed surveillance camera footage which showed Perry-Freeman entering lottery winnings with no customers present or any associated transactions. The Connecticut native also would transcribe a false daily amount and pocket the difference. The manager noted that the thefts began on Jan. 2 and continued through this past Sunday. A total of $1,789 was missing.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
