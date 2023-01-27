Spirit of Norfolk Hearings Begin: Cruise Ship Had Technical Issues in Weeks Before June Blaze, Investigators Say

Read full article on original website
'Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire suppression system?' Coast Guard investigator asks during hearings on engine fire onboard the yacht
NORFOLK, Va. — Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire detection or suppression system on board? That's the question Coast Guard investigators asked during Monday's hearing into what caused a fire onboard the pleasure cruise. More than 100 people were on board the yacht when the fire broke...
No one hurt but residents displaced following Virginia Beach house fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said. Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.
1 dead following tow truck crash in Gloucester County: Police
Authorities say the driver “ran off the roadway into the median and struck a traffic signal pole," causing the crash
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Victim identified after deadly crash on I-264 in Norfolk: Troopers
Gray was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, he was “traveling at a high rate of speed”
Prison investigation underway: Wife alleges guards in Chesapeake attacked sleeping husband
A prison investigation is underway after the wife of a prisoner at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake alleges that prison guards attacked her sleeping husband.
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area. Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection …. Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Hopewell tow-truck driver killed in Gloucester County crash
A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.
WAVY News 10
2 injured after leading state troopers in Gloucester into pursuit before crashing
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured, one critically, following a police pursuit in Gloucester that ended in a crash over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a state trooper saw a 2003 Acura going in excess of 100...
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court last Monday on behalf of the estate of Randall Blevins, one of the six people killed in the November 22 shooting. A jury trial has been requested.
19-year-old crashes into another vehicle during police pursuit in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
WAVY News 10
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
