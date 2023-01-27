Read full article on original website
Was President Carter’s Brother, Billy Carter, Arrested in Boonville, NY?
It happens every year when there's enough snow and cold to hold the legendary snowmobile races and winter fest in Boonville, NY. As a result, people begin to talk about that crazy weekend when Billy Carter, the then President's brother, stole the show some 45-years-ago. And that's not all he...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund supports 3 North Country professionals
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first women to receive grant support from the Maxine M. Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation include two entrepreneurs and a nonprofit professional. The Northern New York Community Foundation highlighted the recipients in a press release, detailing how...
Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of making meth in the apartment he lived in. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they arrested 42-year-old George Lewis after searching Apartment 102 at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown, where he lives with his girlfriend — who leases the apartment — and her two children.
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s Eastbrook Apartments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the Eastbrook Apartments off of Ohio Street. Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. One neighbor tells 7News...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office says man was killed after his snowmobile left the trail, struck a tree on Tug Hill
WEST TURIN- Local authorities investigated the scene of a snowmobile accident on Tug Hill Thursday evening that killed a man from near the Mohawk Valley area, officials are saying. This latest development is an update to an original story we had earlier today. It happened shortly before midnight on North...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
