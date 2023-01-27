ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund supports 3 North Country professionals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first women to receive grant support from the Maxine M. Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation include two entrepreneurs and a nonprofit professional. The Northern New York Community Foundation highlighted the recipients in a press release, detailing how...
Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of making meth in the apartment he lived in. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they arrested 42-year-old George Lewis after searching Apartment 102 at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown, where he lives with his girlfriend — who leases the apartment — and her two children.
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s Eastbrook Apartments

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the Eastbrook Apartments off of Ohio Street. Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. One neighbor tells 7News...
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
