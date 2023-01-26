Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Council to continue with current ARPA plans
A Valparaiso City Council member's efforts to redirect federal COVID money to infrastructure upgrades have fallen short. More than $1.8 million of the city's American Rescue Plan money hadn't been spent by the end of 2022. Since it wasn't in the budget, the city council's approval was needed to spend it in 2023.
buildingindiana.com
Elkhart Foam Manufacturer Acquires Natural Fiber Packaging Company
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a manufacturer of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions, announced the acquisition of the North Carolina-based company NatureKool, Incorporated, the world’s first natural fiber insulated shipper. This acquisition represents the next building block in EFP’s efforts to provide a complete line of high quality and repeatable cold chain packaging solutions to the US market. The acquisition provides one more link in the geographic expansion of EFP’s Temperature Solutions Group and our commitment to environmental stewardship.
etxview.com
Lawmakers poised to keep commissioners in charge of Lake County purchasing
The Indiana General Assembly appears likely to resolve a separation-of-powers dispute among two branches of Lake County government that's wound through the court system for nearly three years. The Senate Committee on Local Government voted 9-1 Thursday in favor of legislation that would keep the county's purchasing and data processing...
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates
Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
WNDU
Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
hometownnewsnow.com
Jettie Goodman
Jettie Lee Goodman, 91, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at Brickyard Healthcare in Valparaiso, IN with family by her side. She was born November 6th, 1931, in Salem, Arkansas, the daughter of J.T. Clanton and Hattie (Jones) Clanton. In 1943, Jettie moved from Lake...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
max983.net
City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes
The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
