ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation

WASHINGTON — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards of...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Court upholds Minnesota 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California

ST. PAUL, MINN. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel rejected...
MINNESOTA STATE
WRAL News

Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson

WASHINGTON — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL News

Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
GRANTS PASS, OR
WRAL News

NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US

The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

DES MOINES, IOWA — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is markedly...
IOWA STATE
WRAL News

'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, KAN. — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Saying gun owners don't need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida's House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Group: N.C. request for redistricting rehearing 'frivolous'

RALEIGH, N.C. — An advocacy group that sued over redistricting lines in North Carolina told state Supreme Court justices Monday that previous rulings that blocked legislative and congressional district maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders should be left intact. Common Cause filed a response to Republican General Assembly leaders' request...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf $25,000...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy