3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Settle Steady on Higher U.S. Demand, Weaker Dollar
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices closed steady on Tuesday after recovering from a near three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November. The more active second-month Brent contract settled at $85.46 a barrel, up 96 cents...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Stability and resilience are two key benefits that these three stocks offer.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Don't miss out on these impressive growth stocks on sale today.
Could the S&P 500 Soar 20% in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
You'll probably like this history lesson.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Solid Showing Should Calm Investor Concerns
The company's earnings were higher than analysts expected.
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian stocks, peso weigh on Latam assets
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Colombian stocks and the peso fell sharply on Monday, extending declines after the country's smaller-than-expected rate hike last week, while a rout in Adani Group companies after a short-seller attack weighed on broader emerging market equities. The MSCI's index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.4%...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Stocks Sink as Markets Brace for Big Week With Fed, Earnings
"By Stan ChoeStocks sank Monday as Wall Street prepped for a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies.The S&P 500 dropped 1.3%, giving back some of the gains that had carried it last week to its highest level since early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2%.Markets have been veering recently on worries that the economy and corporate profits may be set for a steep drop-off, along with competing hopes that cooling inflation will get...
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
US News and World Report
Consumers’ Mood Worsened in January as Optimism About the Future Falls to Recessionary Levels
The mood of consumers declined slightly in January, as Americans grow more pessimistic about the future, the Conference Board said on Tuesday. The business organization’s monthly index fell to 107.1 from an upwardly revised reading of 109 for December. While the present situation index – a gauge of how consumers feel about current economic conditions – improved to 150.9 from the prior 147.4, the expectations index tracking future sentiment dropped to 77.8 from the previous 83.4. A number below 80 is consistent with a recession occurring within the next 12 months.
