Alleging exclusion, Jewish faculty boycott James Madison University’s Holocaust commemoration event

cbs19news
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Directors has announced the appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of the school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: So, Ryan Dunn actually committed to UVA as a walk-on?
Ryan Dunn has been quite the pleasant surprise for Virginia this season, reminding more than a few people of former star De’Andre Hunter, a springy youth who blossomed into a lottery pick. Hard as it is to believe, Dunn, a four-star prep recruit, actually committed to Virginia as a...
cbs19news
New candidate for 54th District in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates to represent the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, where he announced his candidacy. He says he sees a need for change in the...
virginiasports.com
Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
cbs19news
Group of protesters gather outside CASPCA amid allegations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "Shocked" and "caught off guard” are the words CEO Angie Gunter used to describe the allegations against her and the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. "I have been caught off guard by this and simply, it's hurtful," she said in an exclusive interview. "I've been taken...
cwcolumbus.com
Saved from slaughter: Racehorse finds forever home in Virginia
CHILHOWIE Va. (WCYB) — A family in Chilhowie, Virginia now houses a retired racehorse who was saved from slaughter. Allison Smith with Colby's Crew Rescue non-profit in Charlottesville said Killargue was an award-winning racehorse whose career ended when he suffered a race injury. He was later sent to stud, which is when male horses mate with female horses across the country.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
cbs19news
Mincer's store owner dies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a familiar face in the community. On Saturday, Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s, passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer, took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis....
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Police Chief Kelley Warner sent a letter to the community Friday night following the release of body camera footage documenting a deadly encounter between Memphis Police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can read the full letter below. To the Community of Harrisonburg,. Like all...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
