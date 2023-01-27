ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture

A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
Cat Country 107.3

‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

