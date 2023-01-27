Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Related
New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
Egg Harbor Township Cops Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
STUNNED! Houlihan’s Cherry Hill, NJ Location Closes with No Warning
Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good. I'm both stunned and bummed by this news. I've been hanging at Houlihan's in Cherry Hill my whole life. First, when it was inside the Cherry Hill Mall, and then after it moved to Garden State Park off Route 70.
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
What Grease? Die-Hard Eagles Fans Climb Street Poles With Ease After NFC Championship Victory
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday night's NFC Championship game at the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia. Next stop, Super Bowl!! WOOH!. Days leading up to the game, Philadelphia law enforcement prepared the city for a siege of victory-drunk Eagles fans by putting up barricades...
New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood
A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
7 displaced after fire spreads to several homes on Fishtown block
At least seven people have been displaced after a fire in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.
177th Fighter Wing Did Eagles Game Flyover, Got TV Shout-Out
If you were watching the pre-game flyover of Lincoln Financial Field during the National Anthem before Sunday's commanding win by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, you saw our local Jersey Devils from the 177th Fighter Wing live on national TV. The 177th's fly-by was so impressive that the...
These Ocean County, NJ Italian Restaurants are Simply Superb
If there's one thing Ocean County knows, it's Italian food. With all of the Italian heritage in Ocean County, every entree must be excellent every time. We have high standards, and rightfully so. There are the classics like eggplant parm and chicken cacciatore. Seafood served Italian style can't be beaten.
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0