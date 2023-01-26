Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
New migrant processing tent facility opens near San Diego
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border officials have erected a tent facility to process migrants near San Diego. U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California, to “safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody” in the San Diego Sector.
fox56news.com
Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team
Audi has purchased a stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team, ahead of its plan to compete in the sport from 2026 as both a constructor and power unit supplier. The purchase was announced on Monday by Sauber, which described the deal as a minority stake. Audi could gradually increase the stake in the lead-up to its 2026 entry in an effort to gain more control of the team.
fox56news.com
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss
Every Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan made since its inception in 2017 is being recalled for an engine power loss issue that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue does not affect gas-only Chrysler Pacificas. The recall encompasses 67,118 hybrid minivans from the 2017-2023...
fox56news.com
The best electric vehicles you can buy without waiting
(Our Auto Expert) – Pickup trucks are one of the hottest items for electric vehicles. The biggest problem is that they are in short supply. The Rivian RT1 is at the top of that list. Unfortunately, the fastest you can get an RT1 is 40 Days after ordering. Buyers should expect a wait of 6 months if they still need to be added to the reservations list.
Comments / 0