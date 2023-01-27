Read full article on original website
Assent recently surveyed global complex manufacturers on ESG efforts across the supply chain and their study found that 76% of manufacturers are at the planning stages of supply chain ESG maturity and 69% plan to increase their supply chain ESG and sustainability investments in 2023. This study highlights that ESG, sustainability management and supply chain climate impacts are important for manufacturers. Results of this research showed that 55% of complex manufacturers cited climate impact as a current supply chain ESG priority at their organization. Yet only 31% are confident in the quality and accuracy of their data. This means that better data collection and supplier engagement will be top priorities for 2023. Especially as ESG impacts are under increased regulatory scrutiny.
A research study done by Software AG found that 84% of organizations will prioritize commercial objectives over sustainability in the face of economic challenges. Despite the fact that leaders across the world have agreed that sustainability is the No. 1 priority for the future. Supply chain leaders are still nervous to invest in sustainable practices because they feel that they will lose investors because of a lack of clear strategy and the technology to deliver on sustainability's end. Almost a third of supply chain companies do not have sustainable technology in place, and when it is implemented, it is poorly used by half of the company.
This week kicks off Manifest 2023, Las Vegas. Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership. In fact, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Thought leaders will be discussing everything from sustainable supply chains and the implementation of 5G networks to micro-fulfillment, visibility, e-commerce and more.
The SMC3 JumpStart 2023 event kicked off with over 600 attendees. From LTL insights to a look into the global economic challenges plaguing the supply chain industry, the conference covered an array of topics in transportation and lent many predictions for 2023 and beyond. Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo, started...
Despite a red-hot labor market, supply chain positions are still in high demand – with very few applicants to fill these roles that are constantly opening. To help organizations identify where attrition may be stemming from, here are the top turnover drivers from hourly supply chain employees at leading brands for a better approach to industry-wide attrition trends.
