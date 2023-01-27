Assent recently surveyed global complex manufacturers on ESG efforts across the supply chain and their study found that 76% of manufacturers are at the planning stages of supply chain ESG maturity and 69% plan to increase their supply chain ESG and sustainability investments in 2023. This study highlights that ESG, sustainability management and supply chain climate impacts are important for manufacturers. Results of this research showed that 55% of complex manufacturers cited climate impact as a current supply chain ESG priority at their organization. Yet only 31% are confident in the quality and accuracy of their data. This means that better data collection and supplier engagement will be top priorities for 2023. Especially as ESG impacts are under increased regulatory scrutiny.

