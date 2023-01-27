Read full article on original website
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses
Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
BET
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Asks The Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Conviction
Derek Chauvin’s attorney requested an appeals court to overturn the George Floyd murder conviction. According to CBS News, William Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, said before the Minnesota Court of Appeals that his client did not receive a fair trial. "The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report
Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report. In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
