ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses

Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report

Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report.  In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy