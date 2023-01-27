Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Banned from Family Home Just Like Jill?
Duggar fans (and critics) have speculated for a while now about where Jessa Duggar Seewald stands. Last year, we saw hints that she might be more at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle — especially in the wake of Josh’s trial. That makes sense, right?. A new photo...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
Growing up, the former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was told to dressed modestly in accordance with the strict rules of her family's ultra-conservative Christian faith Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about why shorts and pants were never a part of her wardrobe growing up. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," Vuolo, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination
Hours after Kate Gosselin's injury-related elimination from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test played out on national television, the mom-of-eight is getting candid about her unplanned departure from the show, expressing her anger surrounding her short-lived stint on the high-octane series. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," shared Gosselin, who withdrew from the competition to seek medical care after she injured her neck while incorrectly diving from a helicopter into open water. "I was out and it was done before it even started."During her time on the show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 4, the Jon & Kate Plus 8...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!
Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells
Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere
Tammy Slaton's weight is a hot topic among '1000-lb Sisters' fans after the season 4 premiere on Jan. 17, 2023.
90 Day Fiancé Was Either Wrong Or Flat-Out Lying About Big Ed And Liz’s Drama In Happily Ever After Tell-All
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's latest tell-all might've deceived fans in a recent episode but was called out thanks to one key detail.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kendra Caldwell: Competing With Her Mother to See Who Can Pop Out More Kids?!
If you’re at all familiar with the Duggar family, you know that these people are downright obsessed with procreation. Jim Bob raised his children to believe that they were put on earth for two reasons: to praise Jesus, and to make babies. The women in the Duggars’ community are...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Duggar Resurfaces After Lengthy Hiatus: I'm 33 Now!
Following the long-awaited collapse of the Duggar media empire, Jana Duggar has dropped in visibility. It’s not just about ducking out of the limelight while so much attention is on her disgraced, imprisoned brother. Part of it is just that, well, there are fewer benefits to showing up everywhere...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She's In Crisis Mode Over Jinger's Memoir
We’re less than a week away from the release of Jinger Duggar’s memoir. And insiders say it’s a tense time for the members of the author’s famous family. Jinger’s parents are reportedly on the verge of disowning her (again), while her brothers and sisters are said to be split on the subject of her scandalous tell-all.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Jamal dating from 90 Day Fiance and what’s the age difference?
Jamal revealed he’s dating someone on 90 Day Fiance. As a result of the big shocker, viewers are wondering whether they’re still together and how old he is in comparison to his new girlfriend. A month ago, Kim Menzies’ son Jamal walked in as one of the cast’s...
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
My daughter has a Disney-themed name, now my ex wants his new girl to have a matching one – I’m absolutely fuming
A LOT of parents name their newborns after their favourite characters. So when one Disney obsessed mum decided to give her daughter a name from her favourite film no one was too surprised. She explained on Reddit she named her daughter Elsa, after the Disney princess from Frozen. "I know...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle’s ‘Bizarre’ Answer Was an Attempt to Be Relatable
A body language expert analyzed Meghan Markle's gestures and expressions during one moment of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
Comments / 1