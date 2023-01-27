ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA
John Thompson

Cumming City Center development gets another tenant

(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
CUMMING, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb

Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
COBB COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
WMAZ

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA

