Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
