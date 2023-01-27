Seattle Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on. At approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 34th Avenue for reports of a burglary. A woman returned home to find one of her windows smashed and saw an unknown man inside. She stayed outside and called 911.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO