asmrlovermeow the roblox user
4d ago
That is one of the most gangster stories I have heard lately! I think they should make this into one of those Netflix originals!
Related
q13fox.com
Pastor held on $750,000 bond facing drug charges
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Skagit County investigators describe Steve Parker as a man living two lives. In Arlington, he had a home with his wife and mother-in-law. He was known as a pastor. In Tulalip, he had a girlfriend and a burgeoning drug business. "Steve Parker bragged about being a good...
kafe.com
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
989kbay.com
Cell Phone Surveillance Leads To Voyeurism Charge Against Bellingham Man
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A Bellingham man is in custody after a neighbor reported he had used a cellphone to record their home. Police say the neighbor reported finding the phone propped on the property fence in the 2800 block of Walnut Street. The neighbor determined the phone belonged to 42-year-old Andrew...
Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona
Seattle Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on. At approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 34th Avenue for reports of a burglary. A woman returned home to find one of her windows smashed and saw an unknown man inside. She stayed outside and called 911.
Southern Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin
IDAHO - A 46-year-old Blackfoot, ID man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Adam Lee Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. During...
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
Member of Swinomish Tribe sentence for dealing drugs on reservation, elsewhere
SEATTLE — A member of the Swinomish Indian Tribe was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for dealing drugs on the Swinomish Reservation and elsewhere in Skagit County while carrying a gun. Case records said that on March 14, 2022, 28-year-old Robert Andrew Johnny was a passenger...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
kafe.com
Bellingham Superintendent Addresses Criminal Investigation Against Vice Principals
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham School Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker has answered questions about school safety and other issues related to criminal charges brought against three staff members. In a video link sent to district families, he addressed criminal charges brought against three former vice principals for failing to properly report allegations...
montanarightnow.com
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Tri-City Herald
One of two men accused in WA substation attacks to be released from federal custody
A man accused of attacking four Washington state power stations on Christmas Day was ordered released from federal custody Friday after a renewed effort by his attorney to get him into a drug-treatment facility. Matthew Greenwood, 32, was one of two Puyallup men charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
lynnwoodtimes.com
“Unlawful,” “Sickened,” “Heinous:” Local law enforcement respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 28, 2023—Local law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County released statements of disgust to the video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five Memphis Police Officers on the evening of January 7, 2023. Nichols died on January 10 at St. Francis Hospital.
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
whatcom-news.com
Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
KIMA TV
Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire
MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
focushillsboro.com
Police In Oregon Arrest A Guy For Supplying Narcotics To Youngsters From An RV
Authorities said on Tuesday that they had detained a guy in Oregon last week on suspicion that he was selling different substances to youngsters from a recreational vehicle (RV) that he would park near schools. Police In Oregon Arrest A Guy For Supplying Narcotics To Youngsters From An RV. According...
